WalletHub: Milwaukee in top 10 cities most affected by ‘Trumpcare’

The Wisconsin Gazette
March 20,2017

Source: WalletHub

With the average health-insurance premium estimated to rise 15-20 percent in the next two years and federal tax credits expected to decrease under the recently proposed American Health Care Act, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of cities most affected by the GOP health plan, which it referred to as “TrumpCare.”

To gauge the impact of the Republican-proposed health plan on people who buy their own insurance, WalletHub’s analysts compared 457 U.S. cities based on the differences in premium subsidies that the average household would receive under “Obamacare” and “Trumpcare.”

The impact on Milwaukee:
 

  • Average Obamacare Premium Subsidy: $5,707
  • Average Trumpcare Premium Subsidy: $5,000
  • Subsidy Difference: -$707
  • Milwaukee ranks 78th most affected overall and 10th most affected among large cities.

On the web

https://wallethub.com/edu/cities-most-affected-by-trumpcare/33588/

