Activists to converge on Paul Ryan’s Racine office on March 14

Seniors and activists from Fair Economy Illinois, Citizen Action of Wisconsin, and SEIU Health Care Wisconsin are coming together to fight to save health care for themselves and future generations.

The groups, as well as other allies and supporters, will come to Racine, Wisc. on Tuesday, March 14 at noon at Monument Square, 600 N. Main St. in Racine. The group will then march to Paul Ryan’s office at 216 6th St. in Racine.

The activists plan to demand that House Speaker Paul Ryan drop his plan to take away health care from tens of millions of people around the country — and pass Medicare for all, according to Citizen Action of Wisconsin in a prepared statement.

“While Paul Ryan peddles his ruthless health care repeal bill in D.C., his constituents in Racine are wondering how they will eat when they have to choose between food, housing and health care,” Citizen Action of Wisconsin said in a prepared statement.

The action is one of the #ResistTrumpTuesdays events that have been held around the country since January. The two leading groups at the event are affiliates of People’s Action.

For more information, visit citizenactionwi.org.