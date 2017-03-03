Scott Walker says Sheriff Clarke fabricated a story about him in new book

State Rep. David Crowley

Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” How much more do we have to see and hear from Sheriff Clarke before we believe who he is?

Yesterday, Governor Scott Walker, responding to an excerpt from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s new book, agreed with his long-time aide R.J. Johnson that the sheriff made up a story about his interactions with the governor.

If the governor can’t trust Clarke to tell the truth about interactions with him, how can he trust him to tell the truth about his other scandalous activities? Why should the governor take his word that he was not responsible for the county jail deaths county jail deaths under his supervision, or take his word that he is not intentionally intimidating and threatening violence to law-abiding citizens?

When someone shows you who they are, believe them. Mr. Governor, Sheriff Clarke has shown you he is a man without integrity that cannot be trusted. That is why I renew my call for the removal of Sheriff Clarke and I demand a thorough independent investigation of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department and the Supervision of the Milwaukee County Jail.

Clarke’s book, Cop Under Fire: Beyond the hashtags of race, crime and politics, was published Feb. 28 and is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon.

David Crowley chairs the Assembly’s Milwaukee delegation.

Editor’s Note: Sheriff Clarke is considering a run for U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin.

