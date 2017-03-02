Wisconsin board moves to remove exotic dove from protected list

The AP

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board has approved writing rules to remove an exotic dove from the state’s protected species list.

The Eurasian collared dove has spread throughout North America since the 1970s.

The bird is a protected species in Wisconsin by default because it’s not listed as anything else.

Removing their protected status would allow hunters to kill them.

The DNR board voted unanimously this week to approve a scope statement allowing the agency to write rules that would remove the bird’s protected status.

The rules also would eliminate a requirement that people get DNR approval before killing monk parrots. DNR regulations list the bird as a prohibited invasive species. The birds aren’t present in Wisconsin but have established themselves in Chicago.