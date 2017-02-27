Pink Martini was formed in 1994 by pianist Thomas Lauderdale in Portland, Oregon. Describing itself as a “little orchestra,” the group crosses a multitude of genres from classical to jazz to samba to world music, performed in many languages. In 2014, Pink Martini was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

8 p.m. on Feb. 28 at The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee; $39.50 to $75.50; pabsttheater.org

8 p.m. on March 1 at Overture Center for the Arts-Capitol Theater in Madison; $39.50 to $75; overture.org