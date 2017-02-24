90 movie theaters nationwide, but none in Wisconsin, to screen ‘1984’

Louis Weisberg, Staff writer

Ninety independent movie theaters nationwide are screening 1984 on April 4 to protest Donald Trump’s authoritarian approach to government.

So far, none of the theaters in Wisconsin has announced participation in the project.

The movie 1984 is based on the classic novel of the same name by George Orwell. The setting is a dystopian future in which the government manufactures facts, revises history, and persecutes citizens for non-conformity. Even unapproved thoughts — known as “thoughtcrimes” — are monitored by the “Thought Police.”

The ruler in 1984 is a personality cult centering on Big Brother, a leader who might not even exist.

“Orwell’s portrait of a government that manufactures their own facts, demands total obedience, and demonizes foreign enemies has never been timelier,” says a statement released by participating theaters. “The endeavor encourages theaters to take a stand for our most basic values: freedom of speech, respect for our fellow human beings, and the simple truth that there are no such things as ‘alternative facts.’”

