90 movie theaters nationwide, but none in Wisconsin, to screen '1984'

Louis Weisberg, Staff writer
Ninety independent movie theaters nationwide are screening 1984 on April 4 to protest Donald Trump’s authoritarian approach to government.

So far, none of the theaters in Wisconsin has announced participation in the project.

The movie 1984 is based on the classic novel of the same name by George Orwell. The setting is a dystopian future in which the government manufactures facts, revises history, and persecutes citizens for non-conformity. Even unapproved thoughts — known as “thoughtcrimes” — are monitored by the “Thought Police.”

The ruler in 1984 is a personality cult centering on Big Brother, a leader who might not even exist.

“Orwell’s portrait of a government that manufactures their own facts, demands total obedience, and demonizes foreign enemies has never been timelier,” says a statement released by participating theaters. “The endeavor encourages theaters to take a stand for our most basic values: freedom of speech, respect for our fellow human beings, and the simple truth that there are no such things as ‘alternative facts.’”

The theaters screening 1984 are:

ALASKA
Gold Town Theater / JuneauALABAMA
Capri Theatre / Montgomery

ARIZONA
Alamo Drafthouse Chandler / Chandler
Loft Cinema / Tucson

CALIFORNIA
Balboa Theater / San Francisco
The Cinefamily / Los Angeles
El Rey Theater Alliance / Chico
The Frida Cinema / Santa Ana
Lark Theater / Larkspur
Palm Cinema / San Luis Obispo
The State Theatre / Modesto
UCLA Film & Television Archive and the Hammer Museum / Los Angeles
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts / San Francisco

COLORADO
International Film Series / Boulder

CONNECTICUT
Avon Theatre Film Center / Stamford
Madison Art Cinemas / Madison
Yale Film Colloquium / New Haven

FLORIDA
All Saints Cinema / Tallahassee
Coral Gables Art Cinema / Coral Gables
Movies of Lake Worth / Lake Worth
O Cinema Wynwood / Miami
Stonzek Theatre of the Lake Worth Playhouse / Lake Worth
Sun-Ray Cinema / Jacksonville

GEORGIA
Cine / Athens

HAWAII
Doris Duke Theatre / Honolulu Museum of Art / Honolulu

IOWA
FilmScene / Iowa City

ILLINOIS
Wilmette Theatre / Wilmette

INDIANA
Art Theatre / Hobart
Cicada Cinema / Bloomington
Cinema Center / Ft. Wayne

MASSACHUSETTS
Beacon Cinema / Pittsfield
Images Cinema / Williamstown
Triplex Cinema / Great Barrington

MARYLAND
Old Greenbelt Theatre / Greenbelt

MAINE
Railroad Square Cinema / Waterville

MICHIGAN
Cinema Detroit / Detroit
Vickers Theatre / Three Oaks

MINNESOTA
Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul’s St. Anthony Main Theatre / Minneapolis

MISSOURI
Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet / Kansas City
Cinema St. Louis (in partnership with the St. Louis Public Library) / St. Louis

MONTANA
Art House Cinema & Pub / Billings

NORTH CAROLINA
Fine Arts Theatre / Asheville
Rialto Theater / Raleigh

NEBRASKA

NEW HAMPSHIRE
Putnam Screening Room / Keene

NEW MEXICO
Guild Cinema / Albuquerque

NEW YORK
Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn / Brooklyn
Anthology Film Archives / New York
Cinema Arts Centre / Huntington
Cinemapolis / Ithaca
Cornell Cinema* / Ithaca
Film Society of Lincoln Center / New York
GE Theatre at Proctors / Schenectady
IFC Center / New York
Jacob Burns Film Center / Pleasantville
The Little Theatre / Rochester
Nitehawk Cinema / Brooklyn
Picture House Regional Film Center / Pelham
The Moviehouse / Millerton
Upstate Films / Rheinbeck
Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery
at Skidmore College / Saratoga Springs

OHIO
Athena Cinema / Athens
Little Art Theater / Yellow Springs

OKLAHOMA
Circle Cinema / Tulsa

OREGON
Bijou Art Cinemas / Eugene
Cinema 21 Theatre / Portland
City Lights Cinemas / Florence
The Clinton Street Theater / Portland

PENNSYLVANIA
The Colonial Theatre / Pheonixville
Hollywood Theater / Pittsburgh
Midtown Cinema / Harrisburg
Pittsburgh Filmmakers / Pittsburgh
Row House Cinema / Pittsburgh
SMALL STAR Art House / York

RHODE ISLAND
Cable Car Cinema / Providence
Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center / Newport

SOUTH CAROLINA
The Nickelodeon Theatre / Columbia

SOUTH DAKOTA
Cinema Falls / Sioux Falls

TEXAS
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Mason Park / Katy
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Montecillo / El Paso
Alamo Drafthouse Ritz / Austin
Texas Theatre / Dallas

UTAH
Park City Film Series / Park City
Salt Lake Film Society – Tower Theater / Salt Lake City

VIRGINIA
The Byrd Theatre / Richmond

WASHINGTON
The Grand Cinema / Tacoma
Pickford Film Center / Bellingham
Seattle International Film Festival / Seattle

CANADA
The Royal / Toronto, ON

 

 

Louis Weisberg

