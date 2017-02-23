Cecile Richards, CEO and president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, will be in Milwaukee Saturday, Feb. 25, for the “Rally to Stand with Planned Parenthood.” The event takes place at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center, 509 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Richards will be joined by President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Tanya Atkinson, as well as Congresswoman Gwen Moore, State Senator LaTonya Johnson, State Representative JoCasta Zamarripa, Astar from 9to5 Wisconsin, and Nancy Flores from Voces de la Frontera.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin said in a prepared statement, “Speaker Paul Ryan has announced his intent to end Medicaid funding for 50,000 Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin patients as soon as Congress reconvenes next week. Medicaid covers preventive and diagnostic health care services like birth control, cancer screenings, STD testing and treatment, well woman exams and other health services for lower income individuals. Help us send a message to our elected leaders that everyone deserves access to essential health care and demand that they protect Planned Parenthood as a valued health care provider that has been trusted by patients for over 80 years.”

