The Wisconsin Gazette

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders says more than 100 rallies will take place from coast to coast on Feb. 25 to fight Republican attempts to take health care away from 20 million Americans.

Sanders, in a statement, said, “The American people will let Republicans know they are standing against their attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, throwing 20 million Americans off of their health insurance, privatizing Medicare, making massive cuts in Medicaid, raising the cost of prescription drugs for seniors and, at the same time, giving a massive tax break to the top 1 percent. The American people want to improve the Affordable Care Act, not destroy it.”

Sanders, the Senate Democrats’ outreach leader, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer previously sent a letter calling for rallies to oppose efforts by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Said Schumer and Sanders in the letter, “The Republican Party’s plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act is in chaos. Public support for the law is at an all-time high, while the number of Americans supporting its immediate repeal without a replacement has dipped below 15 percent. It is critical we seize this momentum.”

For details on where rallies will take place, click here.