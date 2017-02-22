Main Menu

  3. Sanders announces health care rallies from coast to coast

Sanders announces health care rallies from coast to coast

The Wisconsin Gazette
Featured, Featured News, News, Political, Wellness February 22,2017

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders says more than 100 rallies will take place from coast to coast on Feb. 25 to fight Republican attempts to take health care away from 20 million Americans.

Sanders, in a statement, said, “The American people will let Republicans know they are standing against their attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, throwing 20 million Americans off of their health insurance, privatizing Medicare, making massive cuts in Medicaid, raising the cost of prescription drugs for seniors and, at the same time, giving a massive tax break to the top 1 percent. The American people want to improve the Affordable Care Act, not destroy it.”

Sanders, the Senate Democrats’ outreach leader, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer previously sent a letter calling for rallies to oppose efforts by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Said Schumer and Sanders in the letter, “The Republican Party’s plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act is in chaos. Public support for the law is at an all-time high, while the number of Americans supporting its immediate repeal without a replacement has dipped below 15 percent. It is critical we seize this momentum.”

For details on where rallies will take place, click here.

Tags Affordable Care Act bernie sanders Congress coverage democrats Donald Trump health care insurance medical obamacare rallies repeal and replace Senate treatment

Lisa Neff

Lisa Neff is senior news editor for the Wisconsin Gazette.

Related articles

Groups decry USDA removal of puppy mill reports
News February 22,2017
1000s to join ‘Resistance Recess’ at townhalls nationwide
Featured, Featured News, National, News, Political, Tracking Trump February 22,2017
Trump wigs in big demand during Carnival season in Austria
Featured, Featured News, News, Tracking Trump, WiGWAG February 22,2017

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook