Main Menu

  4. Immigration law center flooded with requests for help

Immigration law center flooded with requests for help

The Wisconsin Gazette
Community, Immigration, News, Tracking Trump, Wisconsin February 21,2017

The Community Immigration Law Center of Madison reports it has never been busier in responding to immigrants trying to understand the ever-changing immigration legal landscape in the U.S.

“Fear is at an all-time high as everyone from legal scholars to working families try to decipher announced or implied changes in immigration law,” said Grant Sovern, an immigration attorney who volunteers at CILC’s immigration clinic and also chairs the group’s board. “People are scared and lives hang in the balance.”

Sovern said the resources are stretched to the limit as the center attempts to meet an increasing need for consultations and future representation of immigrants, particularly in light of recent news reports that outline presidential orders expanding deportation powers of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

But Sovern stressed that the center at Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 East Gorham, Madison, is responding to the community needs.

The service has helped more than 2,000 people from 130 countries.

“Increased ICE actions have made our services more important than ever,” said Sovern.

Clinic services currently include:

  •   Training and education on immigration law and immigrants’ rights
  •   Guidance on steps to resolve immigration issues
  •   Referrals to immigration experts and other community resources
  •   Training for volunteer lawyers, interpreters and intake workers.
Tags community community immigration law center deportations federal government ice immigration madison president resources

Wisconsin Gazette

Related articles

Supreme Court weighs case of Mexican boy slain by border agent
Featured, Featured News, National, News, Social Justice February 21,2017
Public Citizen: Trump’s first 30 days bring corporate takeover
Featured, Featured Views, Opinion, Political, Tracking Trump, Views & Opinions February 21,2017
London mayor: ‘Cruel’ Trump should be denied state visit
Featured, Featured News, News, Political, Tracking Trump, World February 20,2017

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook