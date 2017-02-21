Girls on the Run of Greater Milwaukee holding ‘Sneaker Soiree’

Girls on the Run of Greater Milwaukee will hold its Sneaker Soiree on March 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union, Monaghan Ballroom, 1442 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee. The event is a celebration of the organization’s 10-year anniversary and will raise funds to support and build confidence in Milwaukee’s youth, assist girls on scholarship and showcase how Girls on the Run of Greater Milwaukee is making a difference in the community.

The night will include cocktails, dinner, auction items and dancing. Girls on the Run of Greater Milwaukee says the event will be cocktail attire, but that guests should “feel free to wear their ‘fun’ sneakers.”

The Sneaker Soiree will also feature guest speaker Bonnie St. John, the first African-American to win Olympic Medals in downhill ski racing at the 1984 Paralympics. St. John graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard University, won a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford, and was appointed by President Clinton to the White House Economic Council. She is also the best-selling author of the books How Great Women Lead – A Mother-Daughter Adventure into the Lives of Women Shaping the World, Live Your Joy and her latest Micro-Resilience–Minor Shifts for Major Boosts in Focus, Drive and Energy, which she will be signing at the event.

Tickets for the event are $175. Registration is available here.

Girls on the Run of Greater Milwaukee is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission of inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using an experience-based curriculum that integrates running.

For more information, contact Tina Jones at 414-367-8171 or visit gotr-milwaukee.org.