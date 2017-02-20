London mayor: ‘Cruel’ Trump should be denied state visit

From AP and WiG reports

The mayor of London says that President Donald Trump shouldn’t receive a state visit in Britain because of his “cruel” policies on immigration.

Sadiq Khan said the U.S. president should not get VIP treatment when he comes to Britain later this year because of his “ban on people from seven Muslim-majorities countries” and his decision to block refugees from entering the United States.

Khan said that “in those circumstances we shouldn’t be rolling out the red carpet.”

He spoke before British legislators were expected to debate a proposal to downgrade the planned state visit.

The debate was scheduled in response to an online petition calling for the honor to be rescinded.

A state visit usually includes extensive pomp and a stay at Buckingham Palace.

On the protest line

Last night, a giant slogan of the words “Say no to Trump” was projected on the Houses of Parliament to protest the president’s possible visit.

The projection was created by Global Justice Now, a campaign organization that is part of the Stop Trump coalition, working alongside guerrilla projectionists Feral X.

Nick Dearden, the director of Global Justice Now, was there. He said, “Since assuming his presidency, Trump has been responsible for some of the most dangerous and divisive policies of our times, and it’s disgraceful that Theresa May would want to normalize his odious politics of hate by inviting him for a state visit.”

He continued, “We’ve made this projection to stand alongside the nearly 2 million people who signed the petition to demand that this state visit should not take place and the hundreds of thousands of people who are taking to the streets to oppose the racism and xenophobia that Trump represents.”

Protesters said they want May to know they think it is unacceptable for May to cozy up to Trump and that she has no public mandate to welcome him to England.