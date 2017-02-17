UWM hosts Annual Drag Show on Feb. 18

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee LGBT Resource Center hosts the UWM Annual Drag Show. The show takes place on Feb. 18 at the Milwaukee Theatre, 500 W. Kilbourn Ave. in Milwaukee at 7:00 p.m.

The annual show is one of UWM’s marquee student activities and is one of the biggest annual drag shows in the Midwest. The event outgrew the campus in 2015 and drew over 2,000 people a year to the first two years at the Milwaukee Theatre.

To offset the costs of production, pay-what-you can donations to the UWM LGBT Resource Center will be accepted at the door. During the show, all performer tips will be donated to Pathfinders Milwaukee and Project Q of the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. Last year, the show raised $1,754 for the two organizations who serve Milwaukee’s LGBT+ youth.

Students can pick up tickets in advance at the UWM LGBT Resource Center, located on the street level of the Union, 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., in room WG-89. Students and the public can also obtain tickets at the Milwaukee Theatre Box Office on the night of the event.

The show can be followed with #UWMDragShow on Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit uwm.edu/lgbtrc