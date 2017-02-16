Main Menu

  3. CDC: Number of new HIV infections falls in United States

CDC: Number of new HIV infections falls in United States

The Wisconsin Gazette
Featured, Featured News, National, News, Wellness February 16,2017

The United States is seeing a strong and steady decline in the number of new HIV infections.

However, there was a 35 percent increase among gay and bisexual men ages 25-34.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which uses blood test results to help date infections, says new HIV infections dropped by nearly 18 percent over six years.

The trend suggests stepped-up efforts to diagnose and treat infections are paying off.

The CDC found that between 2008 and 2014, new infections fell:

  • 18 percent in the overall population, from 45,700 to 37,600.
  • 36 percent among heterosexuals.
  • 56 percent among people who inject drugs.

Two-thirds of the people diagnosed with HIV each year are gay and bisexual men. The CDC saw substantial declines in new infections in very young and in middle-aged men in this group.

However, there was a 35 percent increase in men ages 25 to 34.

The CDC also estimated annual HIV infections in 35 states and reported no state saw an increase.

Seven states showed significant decreases — Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, North Carolina and Texas.

Tags AIDS care cdc disease health HIV infections prevention treatment

Lisa Neff

Lisa Neff is senior news editor for the Wisconsin Gazette.

Related articles

Baldwin: ACA repeal would pull $5.5 billion from addiction services
Featured, Featured News, News, Political, Tracking Trump, Wellness February 08,2017
Reducing food waste is good for the Earth AND your wallet
Dining, Environment, Featured, Featured News, News, Wellness February 08,2017
Dems want statewide referendum on medical marijuana
Featured, Featured News, News, Political, Wellness, Wisconsin February 07,2017

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook