Poll: Voters evenly divided on impeachment for Trump

And, three weeks into his presidency, voters are already evenly divided on the issue of impeaching Trump, with 46 percent in favor and 46 percent opposed.
Support for impeaching Trump has crept up from 35 percent two weeks ago to 40 percent last week to its 46 percent on Feb. 10.
Here’s what else the PPP survey showed:
• Voters think Trump is over-reaching to make a country safe that they already consider to be safe. About 66 percent of those surveyed consider the United States to be a safe country, to only 23 percent who consider it unsafe.
About 45 percent of voters support Trump’s executive order on the travel ban.
PPP emphasized that those who do support the order may be under-informed — or something else. About 51 percent of Trump voters told PPP that the Bowling Green Massacre — which his administration has referenced but which did not happen — shows why Trump’s immigration policy is needed.
In another question, 32 percent support a 20 percent tax on items imported to the United States from Mexico. And in general, only 37 percent of voters want the wall if U.S. taxpayers have to front the cost for it.
• Voters are concerned by the implications of Trump’s fight with the Judiciary.
About 53 percent of voters say they trust judges more to make the right decisions for the United States; about 38 percent trust Trump more.
However, among Trump voters, 51 percent think he should personally be able to overturn judicial decisions he doesn’t like.
• Voters continue to have a lot of basic transparency concerns when it comes to Trump. About 62 percent think Trump needs to fully divest himself from his business interests and 58 percent want him to release his tax returns.
• Voters are concerned about a repeal of Obamacare. About 47 percent of voters say they support the Affordable Care Act and 65 percent want Congress to keep the ACA and “fix parts that need fixing.”