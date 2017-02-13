Main Menu

  3. Poll: Voters evenly divided on impeachment for Trump

Poll: Voters evenly divided on impeachment for Trump

The Wisconsin Gazette
Featured, Featured News, News, Political, Tracking Trump February 13,2017

New  data from the liberal-leaning Public Policy Polling  finds Donald Trump’s popularity as president has declined dramatically over the past two weeks.

PPP’s first poll of Trump’s presidency showed voters were evenly divided, with 44 percent approving of him and 44 percent disapproving. Trump’s approval rating now is 43 percent, while his disapproval has gone all the way up to 53 percent.

If voters could choose they’d rather have both Barack Obama (52/44) or Hillary Clinton (49/45) instead of Trump, according to the survey.

And, three weeks into his presidency, voters are already evenly divided on the issue of impeaching Trump, with 46 percent in favor and 46 percent opposed.

Support for impeaching Trump has crept up from 35 percent two weeks ago to 40 percent last week to its 46 percent on Feb. 10.

Here’s what else the PPP survey showed:

• Voters think Trump is over-reaching to make a country safe that they already consider to be safe. About 66 percent of those surveyed consider the United States to be a safe country, to only 23 percent who consider it unsafe.

About 45 percent of voters support Trump’s executive order on the travel ban.

PPP emphasized that those who do support the order may be under-informed — or something else. About 51 percent of Trump voters told PPP that the Bowling Green Massacre — which his administration has referenced  but which did not happen — shows why Trump’s immigration policy is needed.

In another question, 32 percent support a 20 percent tax on items imported to the United States from Mexico. And in general, only 37 percent of voters want the wall if U.S. taxpayers have to front the cost for it.

• Voters are concerned by the implications of Trump’s fight with the Judiciary.

About 53 percent of voters say they trust judges more to make the right decisions for the United States; about 38 percent trust Trump more.

However, among Trump voters, 51 percent think he should personally be able to overturn judicial decisions he doesn’t like.

 

• Voters continue to have a lot of basic transparency concerns when it comes to Trump. About 62 percent think Trump needs to fully divest himself from his business interests and 58 percent want him to release his tax returns.

• Voters are concerned about a repeal of Obamacare. About 47 percent of voters say they support the Affordable Care Act and 65 percent want Congress to keep the ACA and “fix parts that need fixing.”

Tags administration Bowling Green massacre disapproval Donald Trump executive order impeachment liberal Public Policy Polling resist voters White House

Lisa Neff

Lisa Neff is senior news editor for the Wisconsin Gazette.

Related articles

Trump blocks new rule to stop horse ‘soring’
Animal Welfare, Featured Lifestyle, Lifestyle, News, Pets February 13,2017
NYC gallery displays wall of migrants’ backpacks, belongings
Featured, Featured News, Immigration, News, Political, Tracking Trump, Visual Art February 12,2017
Wisconsin’s Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald looking to move up
Featured, Featured News, Political, Wisconsin February 12,2017

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook