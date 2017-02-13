Poll: Voters evenly divided on impeachment for Trump

The Wisconsin Gazette

New data from the liberal-leaning Public Policy Polling finds Donald Trump’s popularity as president has declined dramatically over the past two weeks.

PPP’s first poll of Trump’s presidency showed voters were evenly divided, with 44 percent approving of him and 44 percent disapproving. Trump’s approval rating now is 43 percent, while his disapproval has gone all the way up to 53 percent.

If voters could choose they’d rather have both Barack Obama (52/44) or Hillary Clinton (49/45) instead of Trump, according to the survey.