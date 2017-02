Madison’s own Phish tribute band PHUN brings its show to the Majestic for the third annual WinterJam dance party. The all-ages show is presented by Majestic Live and WIJAM, and will have attendees “bouncing around the room” with two sets of all Phish, all night.

9 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Majestic Theatre in Madison; FREE ($5 under 21); majesticmadison.com