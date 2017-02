Pianist Stephen Hough returns for his fourth appearance with the Madison Symphony Orchestra for Ultimate Tchaikovsky: The Last Symphony, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 18 at 8:00 p.m., and Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m., at Overture Hall, 201 State St. in Madison. Single tickets are $16 to $87. 608-258-4141 or madisonsymphony.org