‘The Illusionists Live from Broadway’ — Feb. 14 to 19

The Illusionists Live from Broadway showcases the talents of seven incredible illusionists. The world’s best-selling magic show comes to the Marcus Center, 929 N. Water St. in Milwaukee, for a run of shows Feb. 14–19. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 through Feb. 16, 8 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Feb. 18, and 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Feb. 19. Tickets are $31 to $111. 414-273-7206 or marcuscenter.org