‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’ — through Feb. 19

Out on the Town February 12,2017

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Skylight Music Theatre presents I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, running through Feb. 19 at the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee. Show times are 7:30 p.m., except for Sundays, which are 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $75. The musical comedy unfolds as a series of vignettes connected by the central theme of love and relationships. 414-291-7800 or skylightmusictheatre.org

Wisconsin Gazette

