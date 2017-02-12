Present Music’s GIANTS IN THE CHAMBER connects the lines between legendary composers and the music of today with a lineup of short pieces. Each work is performed by anywhere from one to five musicians, with one featuring one hundred mechanical metronomes, all manually set in motion on stage. The concert will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 at The Pitch Project at Brenner Brewing Co., 706 S. 5th St. in Milwaukee; 11 a.m. on Feb. 17 at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, 2220 N. Terrace Ave. in Milwaukee; and 3 p.m. on Feb. 19 at UWM’s Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd. in Milwaukee. Single tickets are available for $15 to $35. 414-271-0711 or presentmusic.org