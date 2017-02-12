Main Menu

  3. Present Music presents ‘GIANTS IN THE CHAMBER’ — Feb. 16 to 19

Present Music presents ‘GIANTS IN THE CHAMBER’ — Feb. 16 to 19

Out on the Town February 12,2017

Present Music’s GIANTS IN THE CHAMBER connects the lines between legendary composers and the music of today with a lineup of short pieces. Each work is performed by anywhere from one to five musicians, with one featuring one hundred mechanical metronomes, all manually set in motion on stage. The concert will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 at The Pitch Project at Brenner Brewing Co., 706 S. 5th St. in Milwaukee; 11 a.m. on Feb. 17 at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, 2220 N. Terrace Ave. in Milwaukee; and 3 p.m. on Feb. 19 at UWM’s Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd. in Milwaukee. Single tickets are available for $15 to $35. 414-271-0711 or presentmusic.org

Tags GIANTS IN THE CHAMBER Present Music The Pitch Project at Brenner Brewing Co. UWM’s Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Wisconsin Gazette

Related articles

Present Music presents ‘THANKSGIVING’ – Nov. 20
Event Archives November 20,2016
Present Music presents ‘ANGST, HORROR & FUN’ — Oct. 21
Event Archives October 21,2016
The Kepler Quartet records Ben Johnston
Classical Music and Arts, Entertainment September 22,2016

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook