Main Menu

  3. ‘Laughing Liberally Milwaukee’ — Feb. 18

‘Laughing Liberally Milwaukee’ — Feb. 18

Out on the Town February 12,2017

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is a monthly progressive political comedy show featuring some of Milwaukee’s top liberal and progressive comedians. The show takes place Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. at Comedy Sportz Theater, 420 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee. Admission is $8. The show is hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz, and this event will feature Marcos Lara, Vickie Lynn, Bob Rok, Addie Blanchard, Josh Ballew and sketch comedy group, The Accountants of Homeland Security. laughingliberallymilwaukee.tumblr.com

Tags Addie Blanchard Bob Rok Comedy Sportz Theater Josh Ballew Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Marcos Lara Matthew Filipowicz The Accountants of Homeland Security Vickie Lynn

Wisconsin Gazette

Related articles

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook