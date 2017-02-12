Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is a monthly progressive political comedy show featuring some of Milwaukee’s top liberal and progressive comedians. The show takes place Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. at Comedy Sportz Theater, 420 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee. Admission is $8. The show is hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz, and this event will feature Marcos Lara, Vickie Lynn, Bob Rok, Addie Blanchard, Josh Ballew and sketch comedy group, The Accountants of Homeland Security. laughingliberallymilwaukee.tumblr.com