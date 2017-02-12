Cabaret Milwaukee’s Rise of The Apothecary is a three-part production featuring villainous psychopaths and the heroes that thwart them. February’s Curse of The Apothecary is the third installment, taking place at 7 p.m., Feb. 16, 17 and 18, and 3 p.m. on Feb. 19, at Best Place in the Historic Pabst Brewery, 901 W. Juneau Ave. in Milwaukee. General admission is $20, and VIP packages are $60 (two tickets and a gift basket). 414-283-4812 or facebook.com/cabmke