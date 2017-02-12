Ben Folds has created a large body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums as the front man for Ben Folds Five and multiple solo rock albums. He also has cut unique collaborative records with artists from Sara Bareilles to Regina Spektor, from Weird Al Yankovic to William Shatner. Folds was a judge on the NBC a cappella singing contest The Sing-Off from 2009 to 2013. His current tour is reminiscent of his earliest solo tours, delivering a high-energy rock performance using only a piano.



7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee; $35; pabsttheater.org