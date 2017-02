Cuban ensemble Ars Longa de La Habana makes its U.S. debut in Milwaukee on Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. at UWM’s Zelazo Center, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., as part of Early Music Now’s 30th Anniversary Season. The 16-member ensemble includes singers and musicians playing viola da gamba, flautas dulces, chirimías, sacabuche, bajón, Baroque guitar, chamber organ, and harpsichord. Tickets for the concert are available for Tier 2 and Tier 3 seating (Tier 1 seating is sold out). Individual senior/adult tickets are $46 in Tier 2 or $29 in Tier 3. Student tickets are $15 in Tier 2 or $10 in Tier 3. 414-225-3113 or earlymusicnow.org