Abba Mania recreates ‘70s Swedish pop group Abba in a live performance. The highly-polished production was created in 1999 and played its first shows in 2000. The show features Abba favorites such as “Mamma Mia,” “Voulez Vous,” “Dancing Queen,” “Winner Takes It All,” “Super Trouper” and many more.



7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at The Pabst Theater (lower level) in Milwaukee; $35; pabsttheater.org