Jewish council opposes executive orders targeting immigrants and refugees

Louis Weisberg, Staff writer

The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation “opposes President Donald Trump’s executive orders that would stop entry for refugees from predominantly Muslim countries, halt federal funding for ‘sanctuary cities’ and expand detention for immigrants and asylum seekers,” according to a statement released in late January.

The JCRC speaks as the representative voice of the Milwaukee Jewish community on issues of public affairs and public policy.

The JCRC statement continued:

“Guided by our history as refugees and our shared biblical and prophetic mandate to protect and welcome the stranger, the American Jewish community has always been a stakeholder in refugee resettlement and protection.

“Moreover, the moral concept of sanctuary for those who fear death at the hands of repressive regimes is ingrained in the Jewish tradition.

“Throughout its history, the United States has been a beacon of hope for persecuted people. Resettled refugees have a historical track record of embracing American values and boosting the economies of the communities where they settle.

“Now, when there are more refugees in the world than at any other time in recorded history, we cannot betray some of our country’s most basic values.”