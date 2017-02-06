Main Menu

PFAW TV ad urges opposition to Gorsuch nomination

The Wisconsin Gazette
The progressive People For the American Way on Feb. 6 released a TV ad urging viewers to call their senators to oppose President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee — Judge Neil Gorsuch.

The ad features an image of judge ripping up the Constitution and offers details as to why Gorsuch is unfit to sit on the nation’s highest court.

PFAW plans to run the ad for a week in Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia.

“Americans know we need Supreme Court justices who will protect the most fundamental American freedoms and Judge Gorsuch cannot be trusted to do that,” PFAW president Michael Keegan said in a news release. “We’re releasing this ad to shine a spotlight on the threat Judge Gorsuch poses to the America Way. We urge Americans across the country to call their senators and make clear that they expect their senators to stand up against Gorsuch, a Supreme Court nominee who prioritizes corporate interests over the constitutional rights that Americans rely on.”

PFAW executive VP Marge Baker added. “Judge Gorsuch has criticized courts being used to advance core constitutional rights, e.g. the rights of LGBTQ people, but he does think the courts should be used to prop up corporations at the expense of everyday Americans. That’s absurd. Supreme Court justices serve for life — Trump could devastate fundamental rights for decades if the Senate confirms Judge Gorsuch, but we have the power to stop him by calling on our senators today to oppose this extreme nominee.”

