Kohler joins Wisconsin LGBT Chamber as Gold Founding Member

The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce announced that Kohler Co. has joined the Chamber as its newest Gold Founding Member.

“We are proud to welcome Kohler Co. as the newest gold founding member of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce,” said Jason Rae, executive director of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. “Kohler Co. understands the importance of being an inclusive and supportive workplace for all people, including members of the LGBT community.”

“Kohler Co. is pleased to join the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce as a gold founding member,” said Laura Kohler, senior vice president of HR and stewardship. “We truly embrace the diversity of our employees, and we will continue to work every day to make Kohler Co. a safe and welcoming workplace. We look forward to a strong and growing partnership with the LGBT Chamber as they work to grow a stronger pro-fairness business community in Wisconsin.”

For more information, visit wislgbtchamber.com.