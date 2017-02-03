Activists in the Midwest are planning a special event to protest Donald Trump’s presidency and his refusal to release his taxes — a mass mooning.

Organized by S#!TSHOW, which describes itself as “a satirical news show covering the worst in current events, politics and more,” Chicago Moons the Trump Tower will take place on Feb. 12 at 3:30 p.m. at Trump International Hotel and Tower, 401 N. Wabash Ave. in Chicago.

Via the Facebook event page, S#!TSHOW said, “Donald Trump doesn’t think the American people want to see his tax returns, so let’s show him that we do in the classiest way possible! Meet at 3:30 p.m. at Trump Tower, right in front by the riverside. At the crack of 4:00 p.m. (pun intended), we’ll pull down our pants for a whole ten seconds and send a powerful message to the Washington elites.”

The group is also using the hashtag #rumpsagainsttrump.