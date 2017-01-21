Schedule: Women’s March on Madison

The Wisconsin Gazette

Madison’s solidarity sister march to the Women’s March on Washington will begin at about noon Jan. 21.

To keep track of march news — or share from the march — the Twitter hashtag is #womensmarchmadison.

Here are details from the organizing page on Facebook:

Marchers will meet up at the Library Mall near 728 State St. at noon and march to the state Capitol for a rally that will last until about 3 p.m.

Scheduled speakers include:

• Sen. Lena Taylor.

• Sagashus Levingston.

• Abigail Swetz.

• Alder Maurice Cheeks.

• Grisel Tapia.

• Darla Lannert.

• U.S. Rep Mark Pocan

Performers include:

• Once A Month.

• Youth Spoken Word Poets

•Token Minority .

• Raging Grannies.

• Eastern Birds.

Other details:

A flash mob is being organized at: https://www.facebook.com/events/233712650388743/?ti=icl

Free shuttle busses are operating from East Towne Mall and Goodman South Library are full.

Grace Episcopal Church is opening its doors for marchers to use restrooms or seeking some quiet.