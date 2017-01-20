Moving to the North Pole after Trump’s inauguration is easy — if you can cope

Main Menu
Cat Cooke, 31, owns an extremely cool business that books and handles logistics for bands on tour. And she runs it from one of the most extremely cool places on Earth, emigrating there in August with no more hassle than a tourist buying a plane ticket.
The United Kingdom native is an ideal example of what the masses threatening to flee the United States after Donald Trump’s inauguration might be in for if they move to Svalbard.
Dozens of articles are recommending the archipelago about 1,250 kilometers from the North Pole among about half a dozen options but, while it may be the easiest place to move to in terms of establishing residency, Cooke said people need to learn what they’re in for living in the isolation of the world’s northernmost community.
“Even if you have the skills with your business that’s not enough,” she said. “You need to live and breathe here because it’s such a special place.”
Cooke started her business six years ago, but after visiting Svalbard in February 2016 decided it was an ideal place where she should continue doing her work while embracing a new way of life.
“I instantly got ideas about being here,” she said. “I came here because I adore this place.”
Being in the main town of Longyearbyen, a 2,000-person community on an island halfway between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole, presents some challenges since goods and facilities are limited, Cooke said. It can be harder to get equipment such as displays boards and mobile printers, but she said that’s not a serious handicap.
“The only problematic factor might be if my flight out is canceled,” she said noting she often needs to accompany bands on tour.
People like Cooke who move here are a tiny minority of residents — most get jobs at established companies or enroll at the local university. But she is the type of person that city politicians and other leaders are hoping will move here due to the near-total collapse of coal mining – the city’s main industry since it was founded in 1906 — during the past couple of years.
Because the United States is among the more than 40 countries that have signed the Svalbard Treaty, citizens can become residents here essentially by buying a plane ticket and filling out a short form at that the tax office when they arrive.
But it isn’t just the harsh Arctic conditions newcomers will have to cope with — there are very cold and harsh government rules that exist in part because of how easy it is to live here.
The following are critical tips for those seriously considering moving:
Those restrictions may also apply (cruelly some argue) to the elderly and some disabled. There are healthy residents nearing 80, for example, and a young woman from Japan became the area’s first-known deaf resident a few years ago.
The internet service is almost certainly far better than that of your evil megacorporate provider (contrary to many conservatives’ thoughts, government far outdid private industry here thanks to a worship-worthy subsea telecom cable provided by NASA). But if you’re into big-city comforts, it won’t be enough to offer fulfillment.
As such, people tend to be more open and accepting of newcomers than you’d generally find in a small town. Nobody gives damn about same-sex couples, breast-feeding mothers and people toting guns here (the latter in particular being rather necessary for reasons about to be revealed).
But getting involved often means embracing leisure activities that includes snowmobile, ski, boating and other trips into a wilderness populated with polar bears and other unusual dangers.
And that means dealing with the oft-repeated myths of this place, like needing a rifle to fend off polar bears outside the main part of town. If you just want to work an office job and watch TV at home, life here will be a severely diminished experience.
Also, be advised that Norway wants to reverse a trend toward an increasing ratio of foreign students, which might affect your chances of studying here for a year or two (as noted, you need to be a student already enrolled in a university to apply here).
On the other hand, booze is very cheap compared to the rest of Norway — but then you may have to walk a mile or 2 in a nighttime blizzard to make it back to your dorm when it’s well below zero (F or C, take your pick).
Icepeople.net is the “world’s northernmost alternative newspaper.” This report is shared through the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies.