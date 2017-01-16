Yonder Mountain String Band — Jan. 21

Yonder Mountain String Band has always been more than a bluegrass band, with a sound touching on everything from reggae to rock, and even the occasional Ozzy Osbourne or Frank Zappa cover. The band explores harmonic and melodic territory away from the song’s basic structure, with healthy doses of jamming, working through a completely different set list every night and keeping the crowd dancing.

8 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Orpheum Theater in Madison; $25 to $35; madisonorpheum.com