The Wailers — Jan. 21

Out on the Town January 16,2017

The world’s premier reggae group performing Bob Marley’s music, The Wailers have played to an estimated 24 million people across the globe, performing an average of 200 dates a year. Today’s line-up combines old school know-how with lead vocals from some of Jamaica’s most exciting new singers. The band performs varied sets from the extensive Wailers discography. Recalcitrant, Spare Change Trio, The Dillweeds, Rust Belt, and Mountains on the Moon open the show.

8 p.m. on Jan. 21 at The Rave in Milwaukee; $31.50; therave.com

