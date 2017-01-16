‘Season 8. The Queens’ — Jan. 19

SEASON 8. THE QUEENS features contestants from season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race performing live on stage. Hosted by season-eight winner Bob the Drag Queen, the show also includes Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Chi Chi DeVayne, Thorgy Thor and Acid Betty. The performance is at the Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $50 with limited VIP tickets also available for $75 and $150. 414-286-3663 or pabsttheater.org