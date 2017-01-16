MJ LIVE: Michael Jackson Tribute Concert — Jan. 20

MJ LIVE is a Michael Jackson tribute show featuring a full theatrical stage production with powerful sound, lighting, visual effects, team of dancers and live band, taking audiences back to when the King of Pop ruled the charts. Rotating impersonators including Justin Dean, Jalles Franca and Tony Kouns perform as MJ. In addition to Michael Jackson’s solo hits, MJ LIVE also includes a Jackson 5 segment.

8 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee; $39.50 to $75, VIP $125; pabsttheater.org