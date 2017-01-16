Main Menu

  3. MJ LIVE: Michael Jackson Tribute Concert — Jan. 20

MJ LIVE: Michael Jackson Tribute Concert — Jan. 20

Out on the Town January 16,2017

 

MJ LIVE is a Michael Jackson tribute show featuring a full theatrical stage production with powerful sound, lighting, visual effects, team of dancers and live band, taking audiences back to when the King of Pop ruled the charts. Rotating impersonators including Justin Dean, Jalles Franca and Tony Kouns perform as MJ. In addition to Michael Jackson’s solo hits, MJ LIVE also includes a Jackson 5 segment.

8 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee; $39.50 to $75, VIP $125; pabsttheater.org

Tags jackson 5 Jalles Franca Justin Dean michael jackson MJ LIVE Tony Kouns

Wisconsin Gazette

Related articles

David Ravel’s UNCOVERED finds a new home
Entertainment, Featured Entertainment, Music January 15,2017
Spike Lee’s Michael Jackson doc a tribute to his music
Entertainment, Screen January 29,2016
Singer/songwriter Paul Anka still does it ‘his way’
Entertainment, Music July 30,2015

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook