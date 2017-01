Da Vinci & Michelangelo: The Titans Experience makes its Milwaukee debut Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St., in Milwaukee. The multi-media event features host Mark Rodgers and an assemblage of movies, 3D-animations of machines and inventions, and images of codices, artwork, paintings and sculptures. Tickets are $25 to $45. 414-286-3663 or pabsttheater.org