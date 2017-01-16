Main Menu

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie — Jan. 18

After fifteen years in Death Cab for Cutie, Ben Gibbard released his debut solo album, Former Lives, in 2012, and a collaborative studio album, One Fast Move or I’m Gone, with Uncle Tupelo and Son Volt’s Jay Farrar, in 2009. This special solo show features music spanning Gibbard’s career with Death Cab and The Postal Service, solo material, and more.

8 p.m. on Jan. 18 at The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee; $31.50; pabsttheater.org

