Art Garfunkel — Jan. 20

Iconic singer Art Garfunkel brings his In Close-Up tour to Milwaukee.  The show encompasses his solo hits, Simon & Garfunkel songs, cuts from his favorite songwriters — including Jimmy Webb, Randy Newman and George Gershwin — and parts of his forthcoming autobiography. Guitarist Tab Laven accompanies Garfunkel. (See article for more information)

8 p.m. on Jan. 20 at The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee; $49.50 to $59.50; pabsttheater.org

