Momentum MBII @ SMPAC — Jan. 28

Out on the Town January 15,2017

Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII) dancers showcase their technique, artistry and athleticism in Momentum MBII @ SMPAC. Many of Milwaukee Ballet Company’s dancers are graduates of this esteemed training program. The shows take place Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, 901 15th Ave. in South Milwaukee. Tickets range from $10 to $30. 414-766-5049 or southmilwaukeepac.org

