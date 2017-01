Frankly Music presents Winds and Strings — an evening of music featuring musicians from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and a few guests as well, culminating in Mozart’s K. 287 Divertimento. The performance takes place at Schwan Concert Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College, 8815 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Wauwatosa, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10–$35. 414-443-8802 or franklymusic.org