Democrats holding Jan. 15 health care rally in West Allis

Community, News, Political January 12,2017

On Sunday, January 15, Democratic members of Congress, trade unions, senior groups, health care activists and all those who believe in economic and social justice are organizing a day of action called “Our First Stand: Save Health Care.” Rallies will be held in communities around the country.

The Milwaukee event takes place on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at Candela Banquet Hall, 2537 W. National Ave. in West Allis, and will feature Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Gwen Moore.

For more information, click here.

Community News

