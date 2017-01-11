To our dear online readers: We are aware of the technical issues wisconsingazette.com has been experiencing lately. We are working diligently to transition to a new and much more improved platform, and sincerely appreciate your patience, and understanding!

‘Twin Peaks’ sequel debuts in May

By LYNN ELBER, AP Television Writer
Entertainment, Featured, Screen, Viral, WiGWAG January 11,2017

David Lynch knows how to keep viewers guessing about what to expect from the “Twin Peaks” sequel.

In a Q&A with TV critics Monday, the genial Lynch either declined to provide details about the Showtime series or gave answers that were as mysterious as the plot of the 1990s cult series.

Cast members who took part in a separate panel discussion also were mum about the plot in advance of the show’s May 21 debut.

Lynch did say that what occurred during character Laura Palmer’s final week before her murder — the central question of the 1990-91 ABC series — is “very much important for this.”

He didn’t elaborate.

The filmmaker (“Mulholland Drive”) directed all 18 hours of the new series that he produced and wrote with Mark Frost, his collaborator on the original.

Asked what fans should expect of the series’ tone, Lynch replied: “I see it as a film, and a film in parts is what people will experience. It was a joyful, fantastic trip with this great crew and great cast.”

How many of the stories were ones he couldn’t tell in the original series, and how many are new?

“I’m not at liberty to talk about that,” Lynch said. He also declined to address why he separated from the sequel and then rejoined it.

Earlier, Showtime Networks chief executive David Nevins said that the new series “is the pure heroin version of David Lynch, and I’m very excited to be putting that out.”

Asked if he felt the ABC series was unadulterated, Lynch said that he loved the pilot. But he added that pressure to solve Laura’s death undermined the show’s second and final season.

Nevins said he considered the sequel a close-ended work, but Lynch expressed uncertainty.

“Before I said I wasn’t going to revisit it — and I did,” he said. There are no plans for more at this point but, Lynch added, never say never.

Returning cast members include Kyle MacLachlan, Madchen Amick and Sheryl Lee.

Despite some long days of filming, MacLachlan said, “It was just a huge sense of gratitude to be there, to be creating something we all love, to be working with a master like David Lynch.”

Associated Press

