SMPAC makes 2016 Milwaukee A-List of city’s best theatres

Community, News January 04,2017

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center announced that it was voted 3rd Best Theatre in the 2016 Milwaukee A-List contest.

“It was a terrific surprise to be voted among the top theatres in the Milwaukee area,” said Rachel Sorce, executive director at SMPAC. “We have many wonderful and loyal patrons, and we thank them for supporting us and posting comments about their experiences during the contest voting period.”

Customer reviews included “A great venue with fabulous events for all ages,” “Excellent and diverse touring artist performances showcased in a comfortable, friendly theatre away from the downtown crowds,” and “There is not a bad seat in the house.”

SMPAC hosts an annual Performing Arts Series, serves the students of South Milwaukee and is a professionally-managed rental facility for other presenters, organizations and groups. More than 500 performances, rehearsals, classes and other events take place at SMPAC each year.

For more information about South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, visit southmilwaukeepac.org.

Tags Milwaukee A-List Performing Arts Series Rachel Sorce SMPAC South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

Wisconsin Gazette

