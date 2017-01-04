To our dear online readers: We are aware of the technical issues wisconsingazette.com has been experiencing lately. We are working diligently to transition to a new and much more improved platform, and sincerely appreciate your patience, and understanding!

Main Menu

  3. Gospel singer Kim Burrell makes no apology for calling gays ‘perverted’

Gospel singer Kim Burrell makes no apology for calling gays ‘perverted’

The AP
Featured News, LGBT, Music, News, Viral January 04,2017

Gospel singer Kim Burrell says she makes “no excuses or apologies” for a sermon at a Houston church where she referred to gays and lesbians as perverted.

A tape of Burrell preaching at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church began circulating online.

She said that “the perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women.” She referred to specific homosexual acts as perverted.

Burrell was scheduled to sing a duet this week with Pharrell on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show. The singers were to perform “I See Victory” from the soundtrack of the new movie “Hidden Figures.”

DeGeneres’ said Burrell would not be making an appearance on the show. DeGeneres tweeted this week: “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show.”

Pharrell posted on Instagram that “I condemn hate speech of any kind.”

It wasn’t immediately clear when Burrell gave the sermon.

She spoke on Facebook Live late last week about the tape that had circulated, referring to unspecified “enemies” for spreading only a portion of her speech.

She said that she has never discriminated against gays and lesbians. “I love you and God loves you,” she said. “But God hates the sin.”

Tags anti-gay christian ellen degeneres gays gospel singer kim burrell lesbians LGBT music pharrell religion
mm

Associated Press

Related articles

Failed deal to undo anti-LGBT law marks rocky start for governor
Featured, Featured News, LGBT, News, Political December 27,2016
George Michael dies at age 53
Entertainment, Featured, Featured News, Music, News, Viral December 26,2016
Cities with Nativity scenes ignore takedown demands
Featured, Featured News, National, News, Political, Viral December 23,2016

Newsletter

Community News

Log In / Register

Log In

Find us on Facebook