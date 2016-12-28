Egyptian authorities must release Al-Jazeera news producer Mahmoud Hussein immediately, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today.

Officials initially questioned Hussein on Dec. 20 when he arrived in Egypt on a family visit from Qatar, where he is based, according to reports.

Hussein was arrested on Dec. 23, Al-Jazeera said.

Egypt’s Interior Ministry confirmed in a Dec. 25 statement published on its website that Hussein was being held on charges of “incitement against state institutions and broadcasting false news with the aim of spreading chaos.”

The ministry said Hussein worked with Al-Jazeera to produce fake documentaries about the country’s institutions. Authorities ordered him to be detained for 15 days pending investigation, Al-Jazeera reported.

In a statement on its website, Al-Jazeera described the charges against Hussein as fabricated and said it was concerned for his safety.